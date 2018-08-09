Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A Harlem Globetrotters player showed off the height of his trick shot skills by sinking a basket tossed from an airplane.

Bull Bullard, the Globetrotter who previously pulled off high-flying trick shots from locations including a helicopter and the SkyCoaster at Morey's Piers in New Jersey, appeared in a YouTube video on the team's channel to show off his latest stunt.

The video shows Bullard tossing a basketball from a High Exposure advertising plane flying over a hoop in Wildwood, N.J., and sinking the shot.

"The shot was prep for the Globetrotters' 4 upcoming games at the Wildwood Convention Center from August 15-18," the YouTube post said.