Displaced bees swarm pump at Michigan gas station

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A man who stopped to fill up his tank at a Michigan gas station captured video of thousands of bees covering the gas pump.

The video, filmed Thursday morning at a Marathon station near the town of Boon, shows thousands of bees crawling over the gas pump as the man fills up his truck.

The filmer said the bees had apparently been living in a nest over the pump that was flooded by recent rainstorms.

"Their nest is beneath the Marathon sign and the rain from the night prior had ruined the bees' home," the man wrote. "So the bees decided not to leave, but cluster around their queen. It was exhilarating to me because I love bugs and insects!"