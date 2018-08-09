Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A pair of Chinese martial arts schools faced off on TV to compete for an unusual front-flipping Guinness World Record.

The Zhonghua Martial Arts School and Tagou Martial Arts School appeared on a Guinness World Records Special in Beijing to compete for the record, most people to forward flip off a trampoline onto a platform in one minute.

The record calls for all members of the team to front-flip off the trampoline and landing on a 4-foot by 3-foot platform where their teammates must also remain.

The Zhonghua team beat the previous record of 26 people by fitting 36 flippers on the platform. The Tagou school went second and was unable to fit a 37th team member on their pile, leaving the two schools to share the record.