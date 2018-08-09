Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman captured video of a dog's close call when an alligator snapped at it through a fence on a bridge.

Tee Dalton said she was recording a Snapchat video of the dog and alligator staring at each other through the fence on a bridge connecting the two sides of Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach.

The dog and gator stare at each other for a few seconds before the alligator suddenly lunges under the fence at snaps at the dog.

Dalton said there were no injuries to dog or canine, but onlookers quickly fled the scene.

"The security guards were really stunned," she told Myrtle Beach Online. "They said they never saw anything like it."