A group of friends who claimed a $1 million lottery prize in New York state said the winning numbers came from a dream. Photo by Robert Lessmann/Shutterstock

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A pair of New York state couples who won a $1 million lottery jackpot together said the winning numbers came from a dream years ago.

Mary Wilson, along with her husband, Gary, and friends Gary and Pamela Tingley, visited New York Lottery headquarters to collect a $1 million Cash4Life second prize they won by matching the first five numbers from the June 28 drawing.

The ticket, purchased at the Mirabito store in Dryden, matched numbers 4-13-17-34-49, but missed the Cash Ball 1.

"We've been friends for years," Mary Wilson told lottery officials. "We all buy tickets and have always agreed to split the winnings."

Gary Wilson revealed where the group found inspiration for the winning numbers.

"Mary was shown numbers in a dream years ago. Those are the numbers we've always played," he said.

Each of the four winners collected $168,039 after required state and federal tax withholdings, officials said.