80 years of marriage, five children, 13 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and now the title of oldest living married couple (aggregate age). Congratulations Masao and Miyako Matsumoto! https://t.co/nV2BQNMDe8 pic.twitter.com/utzUgd6iSY

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A Japanese couple with a combined age of 208 years are celebrating their 80th wedding anniversary and a Guinness record for oldest living couple.

Guinness World Records announced Masao Matsumoto, 108, and Miyako Sonoda, 100, have been awarded the record for oldest living married couple by aggregate age, after they were confirmed to have a combined age of 208 years and 259 days on July 25.

The couple have five daughters ranging in age from 77 to 66 and13 grandchildren, and are expecting the birth of their 25th great-grandchild before the end of August.

Guinness said the oldest-ever married couple by aggregate age were Norwegians Karl Dolven and Gurdren Dolven, who had a combined age of 210 years, 1 month and 34 days when Gudrun died in 2004.