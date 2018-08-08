Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A Chinese inventor shared video of his homemade flying machine, which he dubbed the world's first "flying scooter."

Zhao Deli recorded a test flight in Dongguan City, Guangdong Province, to show off the capabilities of his "flying scooter," which seats one person and resembles a giant quadcopter drone.

The inventor said his aircraft can currently carry a load of up to 220 pounds at a maximum speed of about 45 mph.

Zhao said he is hoping to take his flying scooter, which can currently sustain flight for about 36 minutes at a time, for a demonstration flight over the Yellow River.