Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Britain captured rare video of a firenado -- a whirlwind swirling flames high up into the sky.

The Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service Ashby Station posted a video to Facebook showing the firenado witnessed by firefighters battling a blaze in Albert Village, near Swadlincote.

The video shows the firenado creating a column of flame reaching high into the sky.

"Whist we were firefighting at Occupation Lane we witnessed a firenado or a fire whirl it's created as cool air enters the top of the hot air causing a swirl similar to how a tornado is formed," the post said.