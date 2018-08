Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Security cameras outside a California home recorded the moment a bear opened an unlocked car door and stole a bag of food.

The video shows the bear walk up to the car parked outside the Lake Tahoe property and use its paw and mouth to easily open the rear passenger side door of a parked car.

The bear climbs into the back seat of the car and soon reappears carrying a bag of food.

The homeowner said the vehicle belonged to an Airbnb renter.