Texas police: Reported alligator was remote-controlled head

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- A Texas police department said reports of an alligator in local waters were an "unintentional hoax" involving a remote-controlled gator head.

The New Braunfels Police Department responded in a Facebook post to photos and videos that emerged on social media and appeared to show an alligator swimming in the Comal and Guadalupe Rivers.

"A remote-controlled alligator head was used to create photos and videos that you may have seen on Facebook and other social media sites," the department said.

Police said it appeared to have been an "unintentional hoax" on the part of the owner of the novelty remote-controlled item, "but still may have caused some alarm."