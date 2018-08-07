Rattlesnake removed from Florida family's garage

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Authorities in Florida shared video of a large rattlesnake being removed from inside a resident's garage.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office Animal Services department posted a video to Facebook showing Officer Scott Meyer removing a rattlesnake from a North Port family's garage.

The video shows Meyer using a catch pole to lasso the snake as it slithers near some cases of bottled water.

"If you hear the following 'rattle' please use caution when looking for the source, it could end up being a rattlesnake," the department said.

Officials said the snake was unharmed and was relocated to a more suitable habitat.