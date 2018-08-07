Mountain lions brawl in middle of Montana road

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Travelers on a Montana road captured video of an unusual traffic hazard -- a pair of mountain lions brawling in the middle of the street.

The video, filmed on a road in the Yaak area, shows the two cougars wresting their way across the road.

The big cats eventually take their fight off the road and they continue to brawl on a hill next to the roadway.

"My boyfriend and I were driving back to Troy from the Yaak to go to a rugby tournament," the filmer wrote. "We were on the Libby side of the drive when these two mountain lions jumped about and were either playing or fighting in the road. They played for a couple minutes and then jumped over the guard rail and took off."