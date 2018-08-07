Trending Stories

Crocodile relocated from railway bridge
Bobcats drink from Arizona woman's backyard pool
Great white shark breaches, snaps jaws at researcher's legs
Fiancee's fruit craving leads man to $111,902 lottery jackpot
Motorcyclist balances glass-top table behind him

Photo Gallery

 
Keith Urban performs on 'Today' in New York City

Latest News

Sea lion stares down man through glass door
Indonesia promises to ban trade in dog, cat meat
Mountain lions brawl in middle of Montana road
Police interrupt attempted mid-road 'Keke Challenge'
SF-area transit upgrading security after train station attacks
 
Back to Article
/