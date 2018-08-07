A Missouri man said a pocket full of loose change led him to win a lottery jackpot. Photo by Pung/Shutterstock.com

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- A Missouri man who sought to get rid of some pocket change bought a lottery ticket that won him considerably more pocket change -- $55,558.

Larry Taylor Jr. of East Prairie told Missouri Lottery officials he had some loose change in his pocket when he stopped July 25 at Casey's General Store.

"It wasn't my initial idea to get a lottery ticket," Taylor said.

Taylor ended up spending his change on a single Missouri Lottery 5X Bingo Scratchers ticket.

He said he initially thought he had won $3,000, but he had a friend look over the ticket and they soon discovered he won additional money for making an "X" on the bingo sheet.

"I had totally forgot about the 'X.' So I flipped it back over, and that is when I realized I had won $55,558," he said.

Taylor said he plans to use his money to take his daughter to the zoo and treat his family to a vacation.