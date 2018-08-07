Minnie Mouse wrapping paper disguises cocaine as gifts

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Police in New York said they seized nearly nine pounds of cocaine disguised as children's gifts with Minnie Mouse wrapping paper.

The New York Police Department said investigators watched as Christopher Kelly, 51, retrieved a package wrapped in pink Minnie Mouse gift wrap from a car belonging to Salvatore Capece, 63, outside the Lucy Lu salon, where Kelly is a manager.

Police said Kelly then traded the package to Robert Woolridge, 38, a Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus driver, for a Burberry shopping bag.

Investigators raided Kelly's home, where they seized $74,300 cash and another Minnie Mouse package with 4.4 pounds of cocaine. Kelly and Capece were arrested during the raid.

Police raided Woolridge's home about two weeks later and found an additional 4.4 pounds of cocaine.

"One wouldn't normally think Minnie Mouse gift wrap being associated with drugs, but in the case, that's how these individuals allegedly chose to disguise the movement of cocaine," Angel Melendez, special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations New York, told CBS New York.

"Using children's gift wrap was certainly no way to outsmart law enforcement and now these alleged drug pushers are no longer dealing in Brooklyn," Melendez said.

All three suspects are facing charges of first and third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia. Kelly and Capece are also facing fist degree criminal sale of a controlled substance charges.