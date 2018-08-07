Trending Stories

Crocodile relocated from railway bridge
Bobcats drink from Arizona woman's backyard pool
Great white shark breaches, snaps jaws at researcher's legs
Fiancee's fruit craving leads man to $111,902 lottery jackpot
Motorcyclist balances glass-top table behind him

Photo Gallery

 
Kelsey Grammer, Kristen Bell attend 'Like Father' premiere

Latest News

Jim Carrey plays children's TV host with anger issues in 'Kidding' trailer
Minnie Mouse wrapping paper disguises cocaine as gifts
Report: Ex-South Korea president 'thankless' after accepting bribes
11 U.S. passengers sue Aeromexico for negligence in fiery crash
'House of Cards' to return with final season in November
 
Back to Article
/