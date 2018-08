Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Talented canines gathered at a California beach to ride the waves at the World Dog Surfing Championships.

Markia Holmgren shared video of dogs shredding the waves at Linda Mar Beach in Pacifica for the annual canine surfing contest.

The event also included competitions for Frisbee catching, ball fetching and dog fashion.

Proceeds from the dog surfing event were donated to animal and environmental charities.