Aug. 7 (UPI) -- A Connecticut woman said she was in bed when a black bear burst into her room and knocked over her dresser.

The Canton woman called 911 Monday morning to report a 400-pound black bear had forced its way into her home through a screen door and barged into her bedroom, where she watched it knock over a dresser.

The woman said she held still until the bear left her room.

The bear was still in the kitchen when police arrived, but fled the house a few moments later. Police said they attempted to track the bear, which had not been tagged by wildlife officials, but they were unable to find it.

Police and the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said the incident was the fourth case of a bear entering a home during the past week.

"This will continue to happen as we have no means to control the bear population in Connecticut," DEEP spokesman Chris Collibee told the Hartford Courant.