Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A visitor to a safari-style Mexican zoo captured video of a rhinoceros attacking another vehicle traveling through the park.

Josue Fernando Gonzalez Aguilar captured video last week at the Africam Safari in Puebla, about 90 miles southeast of Mexico City, shows the rhino repeatedly ramming an SUV driving on a road through the zoo.

The rhino at one point puts its head under the rear bumper of the SUV and lifts it off the ground.

The animal continues to follow and attack the vehicle as it attempts to drive away.

African Safari employees were able to distract the rhino and allow the SUV to drive away, officials said.

Park officials said no one inside the vehicle was hurt during the encounter and measures are being taken to prevent future incidents.