A Georgia man who won the lottery while visiting his mother in North Carolina credited his fiancee's craving for watermelon with leading him to the prize. Photo courtesy of the North Carolina Education Lottery

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A Georgia man visiting his mother in North Carolina said his fiancee's craving for fruit led him to a $111,902 lottery jackpot.

Laney Pulley said he and his fiancee, Michell, were on their way to visit his mother in Spring Hope when they decided to stop by a store.

"I went to pick up my fiancee on the way to see my mother," Pulley told North Carolina Education Lottery officials. "She wanted a watermelon, so we stopped by the Food Lion and I ended up buying some lottery tickets."

Pulley said one of his tickets turned out to be a winner in the July 21 Cash 5 drawing.

"I started looking at the numbers and then at the ticket," he said. "And I couldn't believe it. I had Michell check it just to make sure. She goes, 'I think you won!'"

Pulley claimed his winnings Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. His prize came to $111,902, half of the $223,804 jackpot. He took the lump sum option and went home with $78,896 after federal and state withholdings.

"It's funny," Michell said. "They didn't even have a watermelon! Go figure."