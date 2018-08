Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A crocodile was relocated in Zimbabwe after wandering onto a railway bridge made famous by a Will Smith bungee jumping stunt.

A video posted to Facebook by Shearwater Bungee shows the crocodile next to the railroad tracks on the bridge in Victoria Falls.

The post said the croc "was safely escorted away by off duty wildlife scouts and volunteers from Zimbabwe."

The bridge was made famous last year, when actor and musician Will Smith was filmed bungee jumping from the structure.