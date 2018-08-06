Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A group of 303 combine harvesters broke a Guinness World Record when they teamed up to harvest a wheat field in Manitoba.

A Guinness World Records adjudicator was on hand Saturday at the Harvest for Kids event in Winkler to certify that the harvesters spent more than five minutes working together on the wheat field, qualifying the gathering to beat the previous record of 244 combines set in Saskatchewan.

A total 306 combines had started the event, but three did not complete the harvest, leaving the record at 303.

Guinness Adjudicator Philip Robertson told Pembina Valley Online it was "an extraordinary event that raised lots of money for a great cause."

The record attempt raised money for Children's Camps International.

"It was spectacular, 303 combine harvesters creating the most magnificent dust storm ... it was wonderful to watch," Robertson said.