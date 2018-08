Aug. 6 (UPI) -- An Arizona woman looked out a window in her home and spotted thee bobcats taking a drink from her backyard pool.

Aftyn Beaird captured video last week while she and her husband watched the three bobcats drinking from the pool behind their home in Anthem.

Beaird can be heard calling the bobcats "cute" in the footage.

The bobcats appear to be a mother and two juveniles.