A Brazilian tapir, similar to the one seen here at Israel's Ramat Gan Safari, escaped from its enclosure at the Tropiquaria Zoo in Britain early Friday morning and ran near a highway. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Police responded to a British zoo early Friday morning to capture a tapir that escaped its enclosure and was spotted near a busy highway.

Avon and Somerset Police said officers were called to the A39 highway about 5:40 a.m. on a report of an escaped Tropiquaria Zoo animal dangerously close to traffic.

"There was a tapir on the loose, which posed a risk to traffic and road users," a police spokesman told the Somerset County Gazette. "We were alerted to the tapir on the A39 at approximately 5:40 a.m. It was located shortly before 8.30am and it was eventually taken back to its home at around 11:30 a.m."

"It was sedated and is now back where it should be," the spokesman said.

A Tropiquaria Zoo spokesman confirmed the escape and said the animal, a Brazilian tapir named Indra, was uninjured.

The zoo said in a Facebook post that it would be opening late at 1 p.m. Friday.