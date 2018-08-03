Trending Stories

New Jersey police fish deer out of backyard pool
Police in Maine capture exotic lizard sunning in garden
Couple's $75.5 million lottery ticket ripped in half, thrown in trash
Artist constructing 16-foot sandcastle in Manhattan
Police seize dummy used to prank drivers in Utah

Photo Gallery

 
Geraint Thomas wins the Tour de France

Latest News

China proposes retaliatory tariffs on $60B of U.S. products
Mountain lion fights Los Angeles dog, climbs backyard tree
Cat and chicken found hiding from fire together
NASA announces astronauts for first commercial spaceflights from U.S.
Midwest universities join to fight antibiotic resistence
 
