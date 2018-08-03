Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Crews were summoned to a New Jersey highway ramp to recover rolls of paper from an overturned truck.

Authorities said the truck overturned at about 3 a.m. Friday on the Route 42 southbound ramp to Creek Road in Bellmawr, Camden County.

Video from the scene shows crews removing the rolls of paper from a hole cut in the roof of the overturned semi truck's trailer.

The truck was then set back upright and towed from the scene.

The ramps were reopened to normal traffic about 7:20 a.m.

No injuries were reported from the crash.