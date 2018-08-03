Cat and chicken found hiding from fire together

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Firefighters battling a wildfire in California found an "unlikely pair" of animals sheltering from the flames together -- a cat and a chicken.

The Grass Valley Fire Department said in a Facebook post that the Office of Emergency Services Engine 334 crew, assigned to the OES Strike Team 4806A, was patrolling structures affected by the Carr fire when they found "an unlikely pair of animals impacted by the fire."

"In the doorway of a home, they found a cat and a chicken huddled together for safety and support," the post said.

The department said firefighters were able to coax both animals into sharing a carrier and they were taken to the SPCA, where veterinarians treated their burn wounds.

"The firefighters checked on the pair a day later, both the cat and chicken are expected to make full recoveries from their injuries," the post said.