Airbnb is offering potential guests the chance to spend a night in a custom-built bedroom in a guard tower on the Great Wall of China. Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Airbnb announced a contest for the chance to spend the night in a unique location -- the Great Wall of China.

The accommodation-finding website posted a listing for the opportunity to win a stay for two at "a custom-designed home situated along the ancient portion of the wall."

The bedroom, constructed in an ancient guard tower, is roofless, giving guests a full view of the stars.

"Known as one of the greatest architectural feats in human history, the Great Wall was built as a border to protect Chinese states against raids thousands of years ago," the company said. "Today, it is widely considered to be one of the seven wonders of the modern world, bringing visitors from all walks of life together."

The company said those looking to win a stay at the Great Wall in September must answer two questions on the website: "Why is it more important now than ever to break down barriers between cultures? How would you want to build new connections?"

The experience includes a gourmet dinner, a traditional Chinese music demonstration, a sunrise hike through the Chinese countryside, a Chinese calligraphy lesson and conversations with the Great Wall's official historians.

The stay features some unique house rules: "Respect the neighbors, all 1.38 billion of them. No loud music that might disturb the ancient wall guards. Do not attempt to scale, skip, jump over, crawl under, or run the length of the wall. If you see any dragons, do not disturb them, but be sure to report it. On social media."

Entries are being accepted through Aug. 11.