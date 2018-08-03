Air guitarists gather in Brooklyn for national championship

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Imitation musicians are gathering in New York City to strum invisible instruments for the Air Guitar National Championships.

The event, scheduled for Saturday night at Rough Trade NYC in Brooklyn, features competitors pretending to play invisible guitars to song of their choice in the first round.

Top competitors making it to the second round will be assigned a surprise song to perform.

Officials said judges are looking at technical merit, stage presence and the "ineffable quality of airness."

The winner of Saturday's event will represent the United States at the 22nd Annual International Competition later this month in Finland.