Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A witness captured video of a slow-speed chase involving police and a man who absconded from Walmart on a motorized shopping cart.

Daniel Williams captured video Wednesday in Summerville when he spotted a police car chasing a man on a mobility scooter shopping cart from the nearby Walmart.

The cart appears to be running out of juice, as the rider uses his feet to help propel the slow-speed vehicle.

Police said the man was stopped without serious incident. The Walmart store declined to pursue charges in the case.