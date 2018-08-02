Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Police in Utah said they apprehended a dummy used by pranksters to scare drivers who thought the mannequin was a body.

The Lone Peak Police Department said in a Facebook post that a group of juvenile suspects dressed the dummy, dubbed "Fred" by police, in clothes and placed it in an Alpine road.

The suspects hid nearby to watch the reactions of drivers, police said.

"It may have been funny to them, but wasn't funny to female driver who happened across Fred," the post said. "Officers arrived and took Fred into custody. He's now being used to prank fellow co-workers at the PD."

Police are inviting the dummy's owners to claim him at police headquarters and "have a chat" with officers.