Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Police in Maine are trying to find the owner of a large exotic lizard found wandering in a resident's garden.

The South Berwick Police Department said in a Facebook post that the lizard was found sunning itself in a resident's garden in South Berwick.

The exotic reptile is believed to be an escaped pet.

Police did not identify the species of lizard, but commenters suggested it appears to be a Savannah monitor, a species native to Africa.