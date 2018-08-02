Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Police said an attempted burglary at an Indiana home was foiled by an unusual guard animal -- a family's pet pig.

Investigators said thieves broke into an Indianapolis home through the back door this week, but they left empty handed after apparently being confronted by Dumplin the pig.

"The officers were guessing when the person broke in they were probably surprised I had a pig and were like, 'We don't want to deal with this,'" the homeowner, who did not want to be identified, told WXIN-TV. "The cop was like we definitely think they got in and made it to where Dumplin was and thought, 'Nope. We don't want no part of this.'"

The woman said she adopted Dumplin, a fully-grown adult pig, from a rescue earlier this year.

"The moment I saw him I knew he loved me instantly. He's the perfect animal," the homeowner said.

Police said there were two other break-ins in the same neighborhood on the same day.