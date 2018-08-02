Trending Stories

Buffalo turns tables on herd-hunting lioness
Texas man frees raccoon with can on its head
Killer whale drags sailboat, crashes it into another vessel
Snake falls out of Florida tree, wraps around man's arm
Submerged SUV winched out of water at Spanish beach

Photo Gallery

 
Keith Urban performs on 'Today' in New York City

Latest News

Forecasters predict slight increase in below-average hurricane season
Crews gaining ground on blaze near California-Oregon border
Diabetes remission after weight loss linked to improved pancreatic cells
New Jersey police fish deer out of backyard pool
Police in Maine capture exotic lizard sunning in garden
 
Back to Article
/