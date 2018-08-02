New Jersey police fish deer out of backyard pool

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Police in New Jersey were called to a resident's backyard pool to fish out a deer that decided to beat the heat by swimming laps.

The Township of Hamilton Police Department said in a Facebook post that Officers Thumhart, Bakker and McCarthy responded to a home where a resident walked outside to find a "deer doing laps" in their backyard swimming pool.

"This little cutie decided it was a bit too humid out today and was looking for some relief!" the post said.

The officers fished the deer out of the water.

"It then decided to take in some sun and relax for a few minutes, before running back into the woods to spread the word!" the post said.