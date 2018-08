Aug. 1 (UPI) -- An SUV that somehow became submerged on a Spanish beach was brought back to dry land by police using a winch.

The video shows the local police in Manilva using a winch to pull the silver 4x4 out of the Alboran Sea while a crowd of onlookers gathers.

The footage shows the vehicle slowly making its way from being completely submerged to the safety of the sand.

It was unclear whether the vehicle ended up in the water while launching a boat or if it was just unfortunately parked.