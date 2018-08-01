Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A California man visiting relatives in Florida had a surprising wildlife encounter when a snake dropped out of a banana tree and landed on his arm.

Jake Collier, 26, of San Francisco, said he was visiting his in-laws' home in Melbourne Beach on Monday when a snake abruptly fell from a banana tree on the property about 10 p.m. and wrapped around his arm.

"The snake literally flew off the tree and wrapped around my arm. And I grabbed it and I threw it back into the bush," Collier told WKMG-TV.

Collier said he wasn't sure if the snake had bit him, so he called 911 and was examined by emergency responders, who determined he was OK.

Keith Winsten, executive director of the Brevard Zoo, said the encounter was likely just as surprising for the serpent.

"Sounds like the snake might have fallen and the guy was nice enough to break the snake's fall," Winsten said. "I'm sure the snake appreciated that."

He said the reptile was likely a non-venomous rat snake.

Rat snakes have been known to make unexpected appearances in unusual locations, including slithering across a North Carolina couple's doorbell camera and in the middle of a crowded Texas mall.

Collier said his in-laws decided to cut down the tree.

"If it's going to become a hazard where a snake can jump out at you, I think it's a good idea to take it down," Collier said. "My arm hasn't turned black or blue or fallen off yet, so it's OK."