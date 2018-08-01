Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A California woman who checked her home security camera the morning after hearing strange sounds made a surprising discovery -- a visit from two mountain lions.

Amy Young said her son told her he heard strange noises outside their Poway home about 12:30 a.m., but she didn't give it too much thought.

"[He] said, 'Mom, I hear noises.' We just shrugged it off. You are going to hear noises, there are animals," Young told KFMB-TV.

Young said she decided to check her security camera footage the next morning and discovered the sounds had come from two mountain lions that walked up to her front door.

"It was very shocking to see them actually walk up to the front door," she said. "Not what I expected to come out of little mountain lions. Kind of a weird squeak. Almost like a calling. Maybe they were talking to each other."

Young said the mountain lions hung around for about 15 minutes and didn't seem bothered by her motion detector lights.

"They didn't seem to be scared of the lights going on," Young told KNSD-TV.