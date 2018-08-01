Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Police in California said a lemur stolen from a zoo during a break-in that released multiple monkeys has been safely located and returned to the facility.

The Santa Ana Police Department said a group of thieves apparently scaled a wall surrounding the zoo early Saturday morning and cut holes in two enclosures, one housing capuchin monkeys and one housing Isaac, a 32-year-old ring-tailed lemur.

The monkeys were all located on zoo grounds and police were investigating the lemur's disappearance when the Newport Beach Police Department contacted Santa Ana police to say the animal had been located.

Investigators said Isaac was found in front of the Newport Beach Marriott Bayview hotel. The lemur had been left inside an animal crate with a note reading: "This belongs to the Santa Ana Zoo, it was taken last night. Please bring to police."

The zoo said Isaac, the second-oldest ring-tailed lemur in North America, was unharmed.

The investigation is ongoing and police said the motive for the theft remains unclear.