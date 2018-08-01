Identical twin brothers marrying identical twin sisters in Michigan

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A pair of identical twins in Michigan are getting married on consecutive days -- to another set of identical twins.

Nick Lewan and Kassie Bevier met in 2014 at Grand Valley State University when their psychology professor asked if anyone in the class was a twin.

"I was looking around and I looked behind and I was like, 'Oh. I'm in trouble now,'" Lewan told MLive.com.

The couple soon ended up going on a double date to church with their respective siblings, Zack Lewan and Krissie Bevier.

"We're standing there in the church getting ready to sing and they just start belting it out," Kassie said of the twin brothers. "They were actually singing. My sister and I looked at each other like, 'Who are these guys?'"

The Lewans proposed during a trip to the Henry Ford Museum with both sets of parents.

"It basically happened at the same time....which is par for the course for us. We do things in twos," Kassie Bevier told WILX-TV.

Krissie and Zack are scheduled to get married Friday, followed by Kassie and Nick's ceremony on Saturday. Both couples are slated to stand at each other's weddings and a joint reception is planned for Saturday.

"There is a woman at our church who was like, 'You guys just need to marry brothers and get a duplex,'" Krissie Bevier said. "And we were just like, 'Oh, OK, that's a funny story.' But it just became our reality."