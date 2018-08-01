Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A lioness' attempt to hunt a herd of buffalo in South Africa was foiled when one of the animals turned on her and chased her away.

A video filmed by a safari-goer in Kruger National Park shows the female lion sneaking up on the herd before they notice her and take off running.

The lioness gives chase, but stops suddenly when a male buffalo turns and runs toward her.

"The lioness turns around and starts running at the full speed with the buffalo behind her. The buffalo chased the lioness for over a hundred meters [328 feet] before they stopped," the filmer wrote.