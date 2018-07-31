Trending Stories

Mississippi hiker encounters large rattlesnake in the woods
Two waterspouts form in tandem over Lake Erie
Lioness attacks vehicle's tires at South African sanctuary
Moose befriends family dog through window of home
Mom's poor eyesight leads lottery winner to $97,028 surprise

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from the QuickChek New Jersey Festival of Ballooning

Latest News

4 shot dead, including 5-year-old boy, in Queens, N.Y.
Texas men admit to stealing shark from San Antonio Aquarium, police say
Pompeo says U.S. will commit $113M to improve Indo-Pacific region for businesses
Supreme Court denies request to halt teenagers' climate change lawsuit
St. Louis Cardinals Minor League pitcher gets MLB call up during game
 
