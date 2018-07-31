July 31 (UPI) -- An Australian driver captured video of a road-hogging kangaroo that hopped into the vehicle's path and refused to let it pass.

The video initially shows two kangaroos hopping in the road in front of the vehicle, but one of the marsupials quickly gets out of the way.

The other kangaroo hops along in front of the driver, who laments the delay.

"Hurry up and get out of the way," he says.

The kangaroo hops to the side of the road, prompting the driver to say, "thanks, mate," but the roo soon swerves back into the road in front of the driver.

The filmer dips his camera down to show the speedy kangaroo is hopping along at about 25 mph.