Firefighters and animal rescuers responded to a home in Wales where a witness spotted a peregrine falcon stuck in the roof-mounted TV antenna. Photo courtesy of RSPCA Cymru

July 31 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Wales said they are searching for the owner of a peregrine falcon found tangled in a home's TV antenna.

RSPCA Cymru said rescuers responded to the home in the Pontcanna area of Cardiff on Monday after a witness reported spotting the bird of prey entangled in the antenna atop a home.

The rescuers called in help from the South Wales Fire & Rescue Service, which dispatched firefighters from Ely Station with a ladder to reach the distressed falcon.

The bird was found to be distressed but managed to escape serious injury. The RSPCA said it is trying to find the falcon's owner.

"This poor bird was in a real mess, found hanging upside-down from a television aerial in Pontcanna," RSPCA animal welfare officer Sian Burton said. "Fortunately, despite such a distressing encounter, the peregrine falcon initially seems to be doing well, and is now being checked over by vets."