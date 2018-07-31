July 31 (UPI) -- Residents of a Pennsylvania town are being warned to keep an eye out for a runaway boa constrictor that has been missing for weeks.

East Greenville police warned residents that the 7-foot snake, named Vinny, was reported missing in the town, although investigators said they consider the matter closed after determining that the reptile hadn't been seen in about four weeks.

Vinny's owner said there's a chance the 10-year-old snake is hiding somewhere inside the house, but locals are being urged to keep an eye out for the snake.

"Just knowing he can hide so well, under your shed, patio, deck. We can't go in people's backyards and search around," the owner told WPVI-TV.