Killer whale drags sailboat, crashes it into another vessel

July 31 (UPI) -- A killer whale swimming in a Vancouver Island marina was recorded dragging a sailboat by its anchor line and crashing it into another vessel.

Ara Stevenson captured video Sunday at Comox Marina showing the sailboat, which was unoccupied, being pulled through the water by a 27-year-old male orca that has been observed in the area for several days.

The video shows the killer whale crash the sailboat into another vessel.

Dan Campbell, owner of the sailboat, named "R-Therapy," said there was minor damage to both boats from the crash.