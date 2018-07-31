July 31 (UPI) -- A camera drone captured photos of an oblivious paddleboarder's close encounter with a great white shark on Cape Cod.

Roger Freeman was paddleboarding off Nauset Beach in Orleans, Mass., on Sunday morning when photographer Cody DeGroff's drone snapped photos of a large great white shark's shadow following him.

Freeman said he didn't know about his close encounter until he returned to shore.

"I remember thinking to myself, a little melodramatically, someone might think it's crazy to be out here with sharks in the water," he told the Cape Cod Times. "But on this glorious Cape Cod morning I say it's crazy not to be."

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, which shared DeGroff's photos on Facebook, branded the moment a "close encounter of a peaceful kind."