July 30 (UPI) -- A Colorado resident captured video of their dog making friends with a moose that appeared right outside a window of the home.

The video, recorded Thursday, shows the moose grazing on plants right outside of the Breckenridge home while residents and a dog named Peanut watch from inside.

The footage shows Peanut stare out the window at the moose, which notices the canine in return.

"Mr. moose finally said 'hi' and booped noses with her while she was a great puppy and just watched with no bark," the filmer wrote.