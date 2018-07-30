July 30 (UPI) -- A Mississippi hiker captured video of his tense encounter with a huge rattlesnake that gave him a loud warning to back away.

Joseph Hosey posted a video to Facebook showing the eastern diamondback rattlesnake he spotted while walking in the woods of Greene County.

Hosey said he never came closer than 8 feet from the large snake, but the volume of the rattling almost drowns out Hosey's own comments in the video.

"And that is gonna be my sign to call it a day," Hosey wrote on Facebook.