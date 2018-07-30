July 30 (UPI) -- A visitor to a Massachusetts beach captured video of surfers and swimmers rushing out of the water as a shark attacks a seal near shore.
Ken martin captured video of the seal carcass floating in the water as swimmers and surfers rush to reach the shore Friday at a Cape Cod beach in Nauset.
Martin said the great white shark had to swim past multiple swimmers to reach the seal.
"It was a total bloodbath," Martin told the Boston Globe. "You have to be aware. You can't get near the seals."
No human injuries were reported during the incident.