July 30 (UPI) -- A visitor to a Massachusetts beach captured video of surfers and swimmers rushing out of the water as a shark attacks a seal near shore.

Ken martin captured video of the seal carcass floating in the water as swimmers and surfers rush to reach the shore Friday at a Cape Cod beach in Nauset.

Martin said the great white shark had to swim past multiple swimmers to reach the seal.

"It was a total bloodbath," Martin told the Boston Globe. "You have to be aware. You can't get near the seals."

No human injuries were reported during the incident.