Lioness attacks vehicle's tires at South African sanctuary

July 30 (UPI) -- A veterinary mission at a South African lion sanctuary became extra costly when one of the big cats popped three tires.

A video filmed by veterinary workers at the Glen Garriff Conservation Lion Sanctuary shows a lioness dubbed Lexi chewing on a vehicle's tire.

"She loves car tires and usually chases cars because of it," the filmer wrote. "She is a real character and the alpha female of her pride. She even bullies the male of this pride, Braveheart, and he is scared of her!"

The filmer said Lexi popped two tires on the vehicle as well as the spare tire attached to the back.

"Three tires she cost us that day," they wrote. "A very expensive veterinary treatment in the end!"