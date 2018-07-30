July 30 (UPI) -- A South Australia woman captured video of a wild kangaroo that wandered into her yard and played with a swing.

Anita Kuhberger recorded video Saturday at her Houghton home showing the curious kangaroo batting at the swing with its arms.

The kangaroo appears to make repeated attempts to jump onto the swing, but is unable to figure out the seat.

The marsupial, apparently frustrated, eventually gives up and hops away.

A Melbourne, Victoria, family received a rude awakening Saturday when a kangaroo crashed through a window and ended up locking itself in the bathroom. Mafi Ahokavo said the kangaroo caused significant damage before being taken away by a wildlife rescuer.