July 30 (UPI) -- A Colorado man said a bear that trashed the interior of his pickup truck gained only a half a stick of gum for its efforts.

Jim Bay said his family awoke at their home in the Golden Meadows area of Morrison to the sounds of the alarm and horn of his Ford F-150 sounding.

"When I got outside I opened the truck door and I had a visitor," Bay told KCNC-TV. "It was a very large black bear."

He said the truck was rocking back and forth as the animal found itself trapped.

"The glass wasn't broken, and the truck looked like normal." Bay said. "So apparently he opened the door using the handle, and then the door closed behind him once he got into the truck."

Bay contacted the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and deputies soon arrived to open the truck door and free the bear, which fled into the woods.

The vehicle owner said the bear destroyed the inside of the truck, but didn't find much in the way of edibles.

"I don't keep food in my truck for obvious reasons," he said. "But it was a half stick of gun that attracted him. That's it."